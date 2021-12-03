American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

