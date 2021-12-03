American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Now Covered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.28. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.92 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

