American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $23.26 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

