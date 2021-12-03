Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

