Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $115,665.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FOLD opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.