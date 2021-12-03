Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,781. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 308,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,267.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 172,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

