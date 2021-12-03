Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Get Amundi alerts:

AMDUF remained flat at $$84.10 during trading on Friday. Amundi has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $90.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.