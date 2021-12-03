Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in November

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,020,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 21,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amyris stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

