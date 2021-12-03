Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report $8.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.13 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $29.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. 25,477,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474,967. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.