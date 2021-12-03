Analysts Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OCFT shares. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 2,180,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,474. The stock has a market cap of $869.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.25. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

