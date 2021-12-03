Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GAP posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

GPS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,937. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.