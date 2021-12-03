Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.