Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,252.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 59,071,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,791,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

