Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MOFG opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.