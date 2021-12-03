Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 14,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,067. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

