Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) PT at €232.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €232.00 ($263.64).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday.

FRA:ALV traded down €1.66 ($1.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €197.30 ($224.20). 1,034,946 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €204.52. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

