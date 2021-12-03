Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $61.18

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 804.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. 45,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,500. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

