Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $14.83

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 118,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

