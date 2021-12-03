Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Price Target at C$59.10

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$904.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.93. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.