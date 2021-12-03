Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $18.11

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

