Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $188.73

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEA stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.81. 12,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 58.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

