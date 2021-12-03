Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $59.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 228,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.