Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $536.88

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $536.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $22.88 on Tuesday, reaching $416.20. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,303. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

