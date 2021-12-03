Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $536.88

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $536.88.
Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of PAYC stock traded down $22.88 on Tuesday, reaching $416.20. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,303. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.54.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.