Analyzing Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 14.14 -$485.14 million ($5.77) -16.74

Airsculpt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -43.60% -1.47% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airsculpt Technologies and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 14 14 0 2.50

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.37%. Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $181.19, suggesting a potential upside of 87.57%. Given Airsculpt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airsculpt Technologies is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Teladoc Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

