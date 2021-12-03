Analyzing SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEMrush and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80

SEMrush currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than SEMrush.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80% Vertex -0.15% 12.34% 4.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $124.88 million 21.47 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Vertex $374.67 million 6.98 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,758.00

SEMrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex.

Summary

Vertex beats SEMrush on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

