Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.05

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 56945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $42,221,028.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,553 shares of company stock worth $12,333,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 96,514 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $24,117,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

