Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.16

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.16 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 143,434 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Khosrow Zamani purchased 6,630 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £7,690.80 ($10,048.08). Also, insider John Monhemius bought 25,000 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($36,908.81).

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

