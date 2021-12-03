Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.95 ($72.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

