Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.11.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

