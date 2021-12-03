Ann Mather Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,866.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,726.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

