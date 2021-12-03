ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.42 and a 200 day moving average of $360.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

