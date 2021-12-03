Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico."

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions.

