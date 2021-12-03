ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Down 1.9% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 79,936,826 coins and its circulating supply is 79,880,611 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

