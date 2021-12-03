Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,266. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

