Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,706 shares of company stock valued at $67,110,122. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.