Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

