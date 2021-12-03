Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AIT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $98.02. 98,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

