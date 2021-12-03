Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Cut by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 17.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

