Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 520,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,573. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

