Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 216,600 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.20% of Ares Capital worth $108,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.