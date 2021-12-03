Ares Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $1.13 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 0.07923607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,099.94 or 1.02335265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00079723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,537,216 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

