argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 753,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX opened at $294.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average is $304.71.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.41.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.