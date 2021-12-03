ArGoApp (ARGO) Trading Up 64.3% Over Last 7 Days

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00092204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.89 or 0.07843462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,026.94 or 1.00026110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002760 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

