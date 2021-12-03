Arhaus Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

