Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARHS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

