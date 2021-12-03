Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Kerim Sener Buys 438,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener purchased 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($22,889.99).

Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 4.03 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £43.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.72. Ariana Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

