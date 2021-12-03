Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Kerim Sener Buys 438,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener purchased 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($22,889.99).
Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 4.03 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £43.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.72. Ariana Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.65 ($0.07).
Ariana Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.