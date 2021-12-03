Arianee (ARIA20) Hits One Day Volume of $43,465.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $43,465.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.76 or 0.07813827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,742.31 or 0.99575451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

