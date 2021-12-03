Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,444 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

PWB opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.