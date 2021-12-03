Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of BATS:ICOW opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

