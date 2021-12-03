Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,663,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $616.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.